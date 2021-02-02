1World Price Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, 1World has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One 1World coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $7,638.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00065625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.60 or 0.00869360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00047517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,713.86 or 0.04923798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00036525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00014950 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1WO is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

1World can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

