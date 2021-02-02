1pm plc (OPM.L) (LON:OPM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.82

1pm plc (OPM.L) (LON:OPM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and traded as high as $25.30. 1pm plc (OPM.L) shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 243,398 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £21.69 million and a PE ratio of 14.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Get 1pm plc (OPM.L) alerts:

In other news, insider James Roberts purchased 22,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £5,045.26 ($6,591.66).

1pm plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Asset Finance, Vehicle Finance, Loan Finance, and Invoice Finance. It offers lease finance and hire purchase services, cash flow finance and business funding services, and business loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for 1pm plc (OPM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1pm plc (OPM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.