$19.10 Million in Sales Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will announce $19.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.58 million and the highest is $38.83 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $68.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.71 million to $89.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $124.71 million, with estimates ranging from $56.66 million to $239.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for argenx.

Get argenx alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARGX. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on argenx from $272.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on argenx from $249.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in argenx by 19.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

argenx stock traded up $24.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $317.40. The stock had a trading volume of 438,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,262. argenx has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $321.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.54.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.