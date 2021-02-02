18,000 Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Bought by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $5,726,000. Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $7,303,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $3,512,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $3,857,000.

FUBO opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. fuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.64.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

