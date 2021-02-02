170,633 Shares in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 170,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.90% of Neuronetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Neuronetics by 137.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 40.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

In other Neuronetics news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $429,870.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,879.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $138,122.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,564.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,383 shares of company stock valued at $622,058 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $311.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

