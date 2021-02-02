1,706 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Bought by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 49.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 176,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 58,478 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Shares of A traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.35. 25,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,845. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $129.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.89.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.194 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,564 shares of company stock valued at $12,537,853 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

