15,486 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Acquired by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 489.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 138.9% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. Bank of America lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

BWA stock opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.48.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

