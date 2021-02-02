14,729 Shares in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) Acquired by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 58,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,581. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $11.81.

Get INSU Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

INSU Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

INSU Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.