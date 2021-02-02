1,470 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after buying an additional 1,336,336 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after purchasing an additional 259,324 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 291,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.58.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $174.70 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.27. The company has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.