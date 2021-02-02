1,381 Shares in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Purchased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

