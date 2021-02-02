13,221 Shares in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Bought by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLIR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,906,000 after buying an additional 2,825,745 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 114,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 39,083 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 7,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLIR traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $54.20. 20,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,767. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLIR shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.11.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

