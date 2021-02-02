12,758 Shares in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,634,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,070,000 after purchasing an additional 54,959 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 57.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 730,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 267,081 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 709,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 41.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 583,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 172,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 24.8% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 113,423 shares during the last quarter.

BKT stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0344 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

BlackRock Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

