12,433 Shares in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,471 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,193,000 after buying an additional 4,433,249 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,419,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,772,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 153.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,375,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,017,000 after buying an additional 2,042,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,551,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after buying an additional 184,224 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $605,044.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,989. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.17. The stock had a trading volume of 217,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,141,124. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

