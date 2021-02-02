11,880 Shares in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) Bought by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition by 978.4% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,894,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after buying an additional 1,719,221 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition by 400.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $100,000. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterPrivate Acquisition stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96.

Interprivate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

