1,145 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 64.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,602.6% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 188,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $40,517,000 after purchasing an additional 177,732 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 185.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,055,000 after purchasing an additional 175,291 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.76.

Shares of MCD opened at $207.93 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

