11,401 Shares in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Purchased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. 140166 lowered Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.28.

NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.53. 2,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,702. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

