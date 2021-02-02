11,000 Shares in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Global Self Storage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

SELF opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.63. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $4.43.

In related news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 124,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

