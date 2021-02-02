$11.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will report $11.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.95 billion and the lowest is $11.67 billion. Accenture reported sales of $11.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $47.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.42 billion to $48.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $51.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.14 billion to $51.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.20.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,701,946 shares of company stock worth $152,000,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $2,059,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $5.65 on Monday, reaching $247.57. 1,533,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,017. The company has a market capitalization of $163.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

