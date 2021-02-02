10,692 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 279.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 24,334 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 31,022 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 330.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 32,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.94. 48,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,771. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.