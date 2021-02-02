10,515 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 16th. HSBC increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.52.

TMUS traded up $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.58. 139,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,053,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.