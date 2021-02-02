$102.58 Million in Sales Expected for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to post $102.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.27 million and the lowest is $101.90 million. Proto Labs reported sales of $111.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year sales of $431.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $431.10 million to $432.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $469.37 million, with estimates ranging from $449.10 million to $489.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

PRLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.25.

PRLB traded down $4.58 on Tuesday, reaching $222.50. The company had a trading volume of 28,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.92. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 108.13 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 39.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,678,000 after acquiring an additional 877,629 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at about $16,452,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,404,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,767,000 after buying an additional 99,205 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares during the period.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

