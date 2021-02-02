$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will report $1.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $6.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $9.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of TECK stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $18.44. 223,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,702. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

