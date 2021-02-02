$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 5,552 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $399,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $197,826,608.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,251,756 shares of company stock worth $199,507,468. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

SYNH traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.99. The company had a trading volume of 383,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,466. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.03.

Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

