$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amdocs.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.81. 13,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average of $62.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Amdocs by 15.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 429,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after buying an additional 55,908 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.