$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will post $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.88. 325,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,975. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $169.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.71 and a 200 day moving average of $135.91.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,743.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,436. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,048,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,803,000 after acquiring an additional 46,816 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

