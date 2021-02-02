$1.05 EPS Expected for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will report $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Altria Group posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.90. 109,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,184,610. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.06. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Altria Group by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,256 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $73,863,000. Natixis increased its position in Altria Group by 445.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after buying an additional 1,629,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Altria Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after buying an additional 879,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Altria Group by 88.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,779,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,741,000 after buying an additional 835,713 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

