$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Macy’s reported earnings per share of $2.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. OTR Global raised Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.

Macy’s stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Macy’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $1,080,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,932,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after buying an additional 742,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

