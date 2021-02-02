-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Seelos Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

SEEL stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. Seelos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

