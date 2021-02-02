-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.04). Greenlane reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $35.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

GNLN opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,818,205 shares in the company, valued at $41,402,802.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $111,518.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,800 shares of company stock valued at $763,521. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 252.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 70,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Greenlane by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 46,340 shares during the period. 4.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

