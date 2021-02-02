$0.07 EPS Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Analysts expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.05. BRP Group posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.28 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRP. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of BRP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

BRP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.60. 398,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $802.12 million, a P/E ratio of -34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.

