-$0.02 EPS Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). Biomerica posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Biomerica.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on BMRA shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Biomerica in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis lowered their target price on Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biomerica stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Biomerica as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of -0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. Biomerica has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $23.39.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.