$0.01 EPS Expected for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. SVMK posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SVMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

In other SVMK news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 8,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $189,061.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $35,271.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 502,735 shares of company stock valued at $13,074,483. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SVMK by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,550,000 after purchasing an additional 243,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SVMK by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,884,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SVMK by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 1.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,388,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,709,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of SVMK by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,291,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVMK opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. SVMK has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

