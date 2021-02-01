Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Zymeworks from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Zymeworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.36.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $33.82 on Thursday. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 6,032 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $332,483.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,502 shares in the company, valued at $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,583 shares of company stock worth $1,750,032. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 52.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

