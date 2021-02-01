Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 39,164 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 756,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 39,164 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $48,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Oracle by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Oracle by 31.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Oracle by 49.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3,764.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $131,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oracle by 18.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $581,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,153 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $60.43 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average of $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

