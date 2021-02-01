Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 16,391 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,391 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $63,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.93.

SIVB stock opened at $437.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $410.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $497.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.22, for a total transaction of $2,599,176.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,713.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total value of $75,681.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,141.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,629 shares of company stock worth $12,213,896 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

