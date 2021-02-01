Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 99,436 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 648,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 99,436 shares during the quarter. Aptiv accounts for 0.5% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $84,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,871,848,000 after buying an additional 947,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,026,006,000 after purchasing an additional 318,451 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,500,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,329,000 after purchasing an additional 145,544 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $465,868,000 after acquiring an additional 83,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 30.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,893,000 after acquiring an additional 599,146 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.74.

NYSE:APTV opened at $133.60 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $152.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

