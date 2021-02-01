Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $57.66 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,501 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 42,829 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $57,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,969,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $156.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $177.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.62.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

