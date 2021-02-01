Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $136.62 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,660 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 0.8% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $136,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $6,468,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $234.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $274.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $254.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. BTIG Research raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.90.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

