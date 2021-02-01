Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $36,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $271.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.59.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

