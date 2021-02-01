Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 677,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,740 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $39,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $65.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

