Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,029 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $44,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 88.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after acquiring an additional 213,457 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 163.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 228,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,754,000 after acquiring an additional 141,709 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 280.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 189,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after acquiring an additional 139,592 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $60,017,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 137.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 138,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after acquiring an additional 80,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total value of $4,867,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,171,039. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $11,008,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,557,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,364 shares of company stock worth $19,943,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $525.38 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $579.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.66.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.00.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

