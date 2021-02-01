Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,927 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,415,000 after acquiring an additional 643,210 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 424.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 292,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,655,000 after acquiring an additional 266,884 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 396.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 255,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 184.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 372,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 241,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In related news, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $1,584,532.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,416.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $229,047.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,883 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.51. 45,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.