Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Update

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,525,600 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the December 31st total of 808,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,267,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ZNOG stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89. Zion Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.74.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

