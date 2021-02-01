Zilliqa (ZIL) Hits Market Capitalization of $810.06 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $810.06 million and $135.46 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0743 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00108946 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003594 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012717 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,193,921,616 coins and its circulating supply is 10,902,454,463 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

