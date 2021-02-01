Zeusshield (ZSC) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $267,711.46 and $2,814.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00066123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.64 or 0.00880503 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00051358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00037104 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.59 or 0.04353390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019860 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

