Zero Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Zero has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $53,444.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zero has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.30 or 0.00255511 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00107209 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00030867 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000631 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000063 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,601,409 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

