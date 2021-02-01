Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to report ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.16) and the highest is ($0.66). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.73) to ($3.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17).

A number of research firms recently commented on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Wedbush began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $143,606.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,858,900.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 7,220 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $368,075.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 780,835 shares of company stock valued at $39,659,887.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

