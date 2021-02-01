Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to report ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.16) and the highest is ($0.66). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.73) to ($3.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17).

A number of research firms recently commented on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Wedbush began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $143,606.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,858,900.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 7,220 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $368,075.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 780,835 shares of company stock valued at $39,659,887.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.