ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a total market cap of $147,718.57 and approximately $100,316.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelaaPayAE token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a token. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,185,589 tokens. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae

ZelaaPayAE Token Trading

ZelaaPayAE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

