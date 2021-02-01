Zacks Investment Research Upgrades STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to “Hold”

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $7,630,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth $201,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth $209,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

