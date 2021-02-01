Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EVRAZ from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

EVRZF opened at $7.00 on Thursday. EVRAZ has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.03.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

